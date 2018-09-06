Sign-ups underway for YMCA youth basketball leagues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Youth basketball leagues are starting up at the Vigo County YMCA.
The registration process is already underway.
Sports Director Shane Chesshir told us the program is a perfect opportunity for kids to build character and meet new people.
To learn more about the league, click here.
