SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Shelburn have issued a boil order.
The Shelburn Municipal Water Utility issued the order for all customers in town limits as well as the rural areas northwest of town.
Officials say customers should boil their water for five minutes before drinking, cooking, or using it for oral hygiene.
The boil order is expected to last through Friday.
Related Content
- Shelburn residents under boil order
- Shelburn water customers under a boil order
- Boil order for Clay County residents lifted
- Jasonville Boil Order Lifted
- Clay County boil order lifted
- Shelburn man remembers Pearl Harbor
- Jasonville residents without water, boil order to follow
- Parts of Clark County under boil order
- 24 hour emergency boil order in Lyford
- Back story of a boil order
Scroll for more content...