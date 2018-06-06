Set-up underway for this weekend's Special Olympics games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Special Olympics expects a record number of athletes for this year's summer games.
More than 2,700 athletes will be in Terre Haute this weekend.
Crews have started work setting up the venues.
We caught up with a group setting up the Bocce Ball courts.
Offenders from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility were helping.
This is the 6th year the offenders have helped with Special Olympics set-up.
Competitions mainly happen around the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman.
