Senior citizen charged with trafficking at local prison

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Putnam County senior citizen is accused of taking drugs to an offender.
Linda Leary was charged with trafficking with an inmate and dealing a controlled substance.
She was recently arrested at her home.
Authorities say the incident happened at the Putnamville Correctional Facility.
