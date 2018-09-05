Clear
Senior citizen charged with trafficking at local prison

A Putnam County senior citizen is accused of taking drugs to an offender.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 1:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Putnam County senior citizen is accused of taking drugs to an offender.

Linda Leary was charged with trafficking with an inmate and dealing a controlled substance.

She was recently arrested at her home.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

