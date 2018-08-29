Semi driver pulling 43,000 lbs. of cement pulled over, allegedly driving drunk in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a speeding semi driver on I-70 was also drunk.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Police pulled over a semi being driven by 48-year-old Omar Gomez of Colorado between the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute on-ramps in Vigo County.
While talking with Gomez, troopers said he displayed signs consistent with impairment.
Police say Gomez tested with a .08% bac level.
He was reportedly hauling 43,000 lbs of cement.
Gomez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
