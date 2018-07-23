Ruber Duck Regatta winner receives her $10,000 check

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - A local woman is $10,000 richer.
Catholic Charities in Terre Haute presented a check to Jane Hunt.
She was the winner of the first ever Rubber Duck Regatta.
12,000 yellow rubber ducks were released into the Wabash River on July 4th.
Hunt's duck was the first one to cross the finish line.
