Rose-Hulman partners with Vigo County schools for summer education

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - School may be out, but that doesn't mean the learning in Vigo County has ended for the summer.
Professors from Rose-Hulman are teaching middle school teachers from Vigo County schools about innovations in science, technology, engineering, and math.
The teachers are working with the PRISM Project at Rose-Hulman.
They hope these teachers bring what they are learning into their future classrooms.
This is the 10th year that Rose-Hulman and the PRISM Project have partnered with Vigo County schools.
