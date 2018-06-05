Rose-Hulman partners with Vigo County schools for summer education

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - School may be out, but that doesn't mean the learning in Vigo County has ended for the summer.

Professors from Rose-Hulman are teaching middle school teachers from Vigo County schools about innovations in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The teachers are working with the PRISM Project at Rose-Hulman.

They hope these teachers bring what they are learning into their future classrooms.

This is the 10th year that Rose-Hulman and the PRISM Project have partnered with Vigo County schools.