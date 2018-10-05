Clear

Road closed after sinkhole was discovered expected to reopen Monday

Traffic is closed off to drivers in the area of 14th and Locust Streets in Terre Haute through Monday.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Traffic is closed off to drivers in the area of 14th and Locust Streets in Terre Haute through Monday.

That's after a sinkhole was recently discovered.

We've been told a clay sewer tile broke under the asphalt causing the roadway to collapse.

Water crews were working in the area when the hole appeared.

Concrete was poured into the hole on Thursday.

