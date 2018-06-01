Police warn of new deadly synthetic drug that may be moving into the area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police warn new synthetic drug may be making its way to Terre Haute.

The pills are called "blues."

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, these drugs have killed dozens in the southwestern portion of the country.

Police say these pills are designed to look like oxycodone pills.

They say the threat comes when a person buys what they believe are oxycodone pills illegally, but unknowingly receives these instead.

The "blues" are reportedly laced with fentanyl.

According to Dr. Christian Shaw of Western Indiana Recovery Services, a treatment program associated with the Hamilton Center, they have received at least one overdose case likely linked to these pills.