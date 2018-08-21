Police search for man accused of using a stolen credit card

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - We have a crime alert to share.
Terre Haute Police are searching for the man in the photo with this story.
They say he used a stolen credit card at a local business.
If you have any information on who this man is, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
