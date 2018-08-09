Police find nearly $1 million worth of pot during I-70 traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop on I-70 Wednesday morning took around $1 million worth of pot off the street.
That's according to Indiana State Police.
It happened near the 41 mile-marker in Putnam County.
Police say they did a routine stop of a commercial vehicle.
During the inspection, troopers say they noticed several 'criminal indicators.'
When they searched the trailer they found 260 lbs of marijuana.
Police say the pot was hidden with a legitimate shipment of fresh lettuce.
The driver, 33-year-old Jorge Blanco-Diaz of Miami, Florida, and a passenger, 40-year-old Adan Labanio Delacruz of Cutler Bay, Florida, were taken to the Putnam County Jail on charges of dealing marijuana.
