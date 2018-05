TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a stabbing that happened in Terre Haute on Thursday night.

Police told News 10 two women were fighting over a man before the stabbing happened.

It happened in the alley near 20th and Deming Streets around 10:30.

During the fight, police said one woman got a knife and allegedly stabbed the boyfriend.

The injury was non-life threatening.