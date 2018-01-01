Plan a safe ride home for your Super Bowl party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There will be a lot of parties on Sunday with the Super Bowl happening.

Local law enforcement agencies don't want your fun to turn deadly.

There will be extra patrols in the Wabash Valley watching for impaired drivers.

People celebrating with alcohol should make sure they have a safe and sober ride home.

"It's a lot cheaper to take a taxi than to pay an attorney once you've been in jail," Sheriff Greg Ewing told us.

State, county, and city officers from both sides of the state will be watching