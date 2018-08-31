Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Friday night crash in southern Vigo County.
The call came down just before 10:00.
According to officials, the driver of a car hit a pedestrian.
It happened on State Road 63 near Prairieton.
The victim was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
