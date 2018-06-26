Parke County man charged with neglect when police say he hurt a child while drunk

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Parke County man was intoxicated when he fell and hurt a child.
Now, 32-year-old Jon Collins is facing charges for neglect of a dependent.
The Parke County Sheriffs Office responded to the call last Thursday.
Deputies said Collins was extremely intoxicated.
Witnesses told police Collins fell off the front porch while holding a child.
Police said the child was hurt when Collins fell.
