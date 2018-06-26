Clear

Parke County man charged with neglect when police say he hurt a child while drunk

Police say a Parke County man was intoxicated when he fell and hurt a child.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 4:00 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Parke County man was intoxicated when he fell and hurt a child.

Scroll for more content...

Now, 32-year-old Jon Collins is facing charges for neglect of a dependent.

The Parke County Sheriffs Office responded to the call last Thursday.

Deputies said Collins was extremely intoxicated.

Witnesses told police Collins fell off the front porch while holding a child.

Police said the child was hurt when Collins fell.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It