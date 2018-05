PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois woman lost her life in an overnight house fire.

Scroll for more content...

66-year-old Karen Devers was found unresponsive after her home caught fire.

That's according to the Edgar County Coroner.

Emergency crews were called to the home on East Union Street just before 11:00 Central Time.

No foul play is suspected, but the fire remains under investigation.