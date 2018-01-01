Owner of property where Delphi girls' bodies were found on home detention

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An update on a parole violation case for the property owner where two Delphi teens were found murdered.

Ron Logan is now on home detention.

He pleaded guilty to being a habitual traffic violator and breaking his probation.

In April, News 18 reported he was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years for his habitual traffic violator conviction.

Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says he will serve the rest of that sentence on home detention.

We also reported he is not a suspect in the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German.