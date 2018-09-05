Officials investigate Sunday night Terre Haute fire as arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a Terre Haute arson investigation.

The fire happened around 8:30 on Sunday evening at a house on 5th Avenue.

When firefighters got to the scene they were able to get it under control quickly.

After a preliminary investigation, fire officials were able to determine that someone set the house on fire, on purpose.

Now, investigators are searching for a suspect.

They plan to interview witnesses to get all of the information they can.

"There were multiple points of origin in the house where the fire started. That along with where the actual fire started leads us to believe it was set," Arson investigator Norm Loudermilk said.

They hope to conclude the investigation within the coming day.