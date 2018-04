DECKER, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information in a fatal fire that killed an elderly couple last week.

It happened in Decker.

News 10 received word from the State Fire Marshal's Office that the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

They are saying foul play isn't suspected.

Bobby and Marilyn Horrall were found dead inside the home last Thursday morning.

The couple was in their mid-80's.