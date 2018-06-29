New royalty crowned in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Girls in Vigo County competed to see who would represent the upcoming county fair.

The Vigo County Fair Queen Pageant took place at Indiana State University.

Several girls participated in the event.

The winner was Taylor Guevara.

Her win means she will be 2018's Vigo County Fair Queen.

Guevara will make multiple appearances during this year's fair events.

The fair starts on July 7th.