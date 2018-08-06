New course will help you learn more about the Holocaust

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to learn more about a dark part of the world's history.

That's thanks to a new offering in the Wabash Valley.

The Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute is offering a new course.

It will examine art during the Holocaust.

The museum says it'll touch on everything from Hitler's quest to create the world's largest art museum to the artwork that remarkable came out of concentration camps.

Workers hope it'll bring light to another aspect of the Holocaust.