TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to learn more about a dark part of the world's history.
That's thanks to a new offering in the Wabash Valley.
The Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute is offering a new course.
It will examine art during the Holocaust.
The museum says it'll touch on everything from Hitler's quest to create the world's largest art museum to the artwork that remarkable came out of concentration camps.
Workers hope it'll bring light to another aspect of the Holocaust.
Related Content
- New course will help you learn more about the Holocaust
- Holocaust survivor Kor receiving DePauw University honor
- Holocaust survivor speaks about genocide in Syria
- Holocaust survivor says she had 'demeaning' TSA body search
- Immigration education the topic at Candles Holocaust Museum
- Community groups learn science behind implicit bias
- Students learn about the future of cars
- Politicians learn about CASA through forum, tour
- Educators learn how to better protect students
- Dugger students learn drunk driving lesson
Scroll for more content...