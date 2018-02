TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new traveling exhibit at the Children's Museum encourages problem-solving.

Brain Teasers 2 opened on Friday with a special ribbon cutting.

The exhibit offers 20 brain twisters for puzzle lovers of all ages.

It highlights the importance of creative thinking.

You can check out the name for yourself through May 6th.

To learn more, click here.