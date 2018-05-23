Clear

New discount appliance store opens in Terre Haute

A new discount store has arrived in Terre Haute.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 10:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new discount store has arrived in Terre Haute.

Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom took over the former Keifer's Furniture on U.S. 42.

The store celebrated it's opening with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Appliances are new, but some may be discounted with minor blemishes like dents and scratches.

A clear sky and a pleasant night.
