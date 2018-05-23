New discount appliance store opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new discount store has arrived in Terre Haute.
Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom took over the former Keifer's Furniture on U.S. 42.
The store celebrated it's opening with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
Appliances are new, but some may be discounted with minor blemishes like dents and scratches.
