New discount appliance store opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new discount store has arrived in Terre Haute.

Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom took over the former Keifer's Furniture on U.S. 42.

The store celebrated it's opening with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Appliances are new, but some may be discounted with minor blemishes like dents and scratches.