New clinic teams up with Edgar County factory

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - There's a new partnership in Edgar County, Illinois.
Horizon Health has teamed up with North American Lighting.
Half of a new health clinic is dedicated to walk-in patients for the community...the other half is set aside for North American Lighting Employees and their immediate families only.
So far, more than 10 employees are visiting the clinic daily.
