New baby centered store set to hold grand opening at The Meadows this weekend

The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute will welcome another new business this weekend.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 6:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute will welcome another new business this weekend.

The Stork Stop will host its grand opening this Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

It's owned by Chirs and Kayla Doti.

Kayla had the idea to open the boutique when she became a mom for the second time.

She and her husband hope The Stork Stop will help moms and dads get what they need for their babies.

