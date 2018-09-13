New baby centered store set to hold grand opening at The Meadows this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute will welcome another new business this weekend.
The Stork Stop will host its grand opening this Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
It's owned by Chirs and Kayla Doti.
Kayla had the idea to open the boutique when she became a mom for the second time.
She and her husband hope The Stork Stop will help moms and dads get what they need for their babies.
