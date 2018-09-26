New ISU president addresses the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Universiy's new president has been working hard since taking office.

Dr. Deborah Curtis addressed the campus community on Wednesday.

It was her first fall address as president.

She talked about what she's learned in her first nine months as president.

Curtis also told the audience about her priorities for the upcoming year.

"Enrollment growth a lot of initiatives on student success. We're going to celebrate the fact that we met all of our performance standards for the state. So, there are many things to lift up," Curtis said.

Dr. Curtis recently replaced former ISU President Daniel Bradley.