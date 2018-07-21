New Coke themed bike racks coming to downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Improvement projects are coming to downtown Terre Haute.

It's all thanks to an Ocra Quick Grant, to the tune of nearly $5,000.

Eight new bike racks will be customized with a Coca-Cola theme showcasing Terre Haute's connection to the Coke bottle.

The additions will be installed on Wabash Avenue from 4th Street to the new Vigo County Historical Society Museum.

The goal is to have them in place before the "Coca-Cola Bottle Birthplace Festival" scheduled for September 22nd.