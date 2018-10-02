Metal detector coming to Community Corrections Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details after a fire damaged part of the Vigo County Community Corrections Center.

Back in June, a fire destroyed part of the second floor of the building.

On Tuesday, our cameras caught workers doing something new to the building that could mean increased safety for everyone.

Our crews saw workers literally cutting out an entrance to the building.

It's just a temporary entrance.

Workers are building an opening for a metal detector.

County commissioners told us funding for that scanning system has already been appropriated.

After the metal detector is installed...and the ductwork is cleaned, the building should be back to business as usual.

In late June, a man walked into the building in the middle of the night and was caught on camera setting fire to parts of the building.

46-year-old Jason Morales was arrested for the arson but it's taken up to this point to get the building fully finished.

So far, a little more than $300,000 has been spent to repair the building and replace the electronics destroyed in the fire.

Insurance will cover some of those costs.