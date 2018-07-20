Mayor meets with Terre Haute residents at GT Pie

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The mayor of Terre Haute wants to hear from people living in the city.
Mayor Duke Bennett holds 'Mingle With the Mayor' every month at different locations.
This month, a handful of people met at the Grand Traverse Pie Company.
There aren't any agendas or speeche\s at these events.
It's just a chance for people to ask questions and talk about their concerns.
