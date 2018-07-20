Mayor meets with Terre Haute residents at GT Pie

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The mayor of Terre Haute wants to hear from people living in the city.

Scroll for more content...

Mayor Duke Bennett holds 'Mingle With the Mayor' every month at different locations.

This month, a handful of people met at the Grand Traverse Pie Company.

There aren't any agendas or speeche\s at these events.

It's just a chance for people to ask questions and talk about their concerns.