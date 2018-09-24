Mayor issues proclamation for 'Covered With Love, Inc.'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For some families, buying diaper is difficult.

This week is dedicated to diaper need awareness in Terre Haute.

Mayor Duke Bennett gave a proclamation to 'Covered With Love, Inc.'

It's a diaper bank in Terre Haute.

The non-profit has given out more than 11,000 diapers/

This weekend, the organization is having two fundraisers.

You can learn more here.