Mayor issues proclamation for 'Covered With Love, Inc.'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For some families, buying diaper is difficult.
This week is dedicated to diaper need awareness in Terre Haute.
Mayor Duke Bennett gave a proclamation to 'Covered With Love, Inc.'
It's a diaper bank in Terre Haute.
The non-profit has given out more than 11,000 diapers/
This weekend, the organization is having two fundraisers.
You can learn more here.
