Man dies after Sullivan County mine accident

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has died after an equipment fire in a Sullivan County mine.

It happened last Friday at the Bear Run Mine in Duggar.

Peabody Energy operates the mine.

A spokesperson told us the individual involved was a 60-year-old contract employee.

That person was transported to a local hospital for burn treatment.

The spokesperson said the victim suddenly passed away.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration is still investigating the incident.