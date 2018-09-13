SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has died after an equipment fire in a Sullivan County mine.
It happened last Friday at the Bear Run Mine in Duggar.
Peabody Energy operates the mine.
A spokesperson told us the individual involved was a 60-year-old contract employee.
That person was transported to a local hospital for burn treatment.
The spokesperson said the victim suddenly passed away.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration is still investigating the incident.
Related Content
- Man dies after Sullivan County mine accident
- Greene County man dies in mining accident
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Early morning accident caused power outages in Sullivan County
- Sullivan County sheriff piecing together night of fire victim's accident
- Terre Haute man dies in Edgar County motorcycle accident
- Terre Haute man dies in Montgomery County construction accident
- Manhunt in Sullivan County for wanted man
- Wanted man arrested in Sullivan County
- Sullivan County man safe after water rescue
Scroll for more content...