Man accused of setting fire to community corrections has two serious previous convictions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man charged with setting fire to the Vigo County Community Corrections Center was in court on Monday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

46-year-old Jason Morales was charged with burglary and arson.



He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted n the burglary charge.

LINK | SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE MAN SUSPECTED OF SETTING FIRE TO COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BUILDING WALKING THE HALLS

He was already in jail on a parole violation when investigators served him with the warrant for these latest charges.

Parole officers took a laptop from Morales during a routine check of his home.

That laptop allegedly contained pornography.

According to police, one woman told them Morales was concerned about what was ln the laptop.

He also wanted to "take care of things."

LINK | EARLY MORNING FIRE AT VIGO COUNTY COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS CONSIDERED ARSON

Law enforcement are very familiar with Morales, this includes in Vigo and Vanderburg Counties.

This was not Morales' first arson charge, however.

He was arrested in 1989, while in his late teens for arson and reckless homicide.

He was sentenced to 17-years for that.

"Back in 1989 he set several fires, in fact, unfortunately, one of those killed a young person," Arson investigator Norm Loudermilk said.

A Vanderburgh County jury also convicted Morales on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Evansville Police arrested him in February of 2009, and he was sentenced to 18-years in prison in April of 2010.

According to court records, a 14-year-old reported to police that Morales got her drunk and made inappropriate sexual advances towards her.