PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Weather permitting, the Lyford intersection is set to close this weekend.
If the weather is bad, that closure will be pushed back until next weekend.
Right now, however, all traffic patterns remain as is with temporary light signals.
The project is slated to be wrapped up before the Covered Bridge Festival on October 12th.
Related Content
- Lyford interset set for full closure this weekend
- Lyford Y closure pushed back
- More road closures at Lyford Y Monday
- Dangerous Lyford "Y" intersection set to change
- Crews change dates for Lyford construction project road closure
- Lyford project turned dangerous
- 24 hour emergency boil order in Lyford
- Lyford Water Works issues boil order
- First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction
- Lyford construction project set to enter a new phase...part of U.S. 41 to completely close
Scroll for more content...