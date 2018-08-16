Local VIPs take flight with the Blue Angels

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local VIPs had the chance to experience rides on Blue Angels jet number seven.

Lea Anne Crooks is the Chancellor of the Terre Haute Ivy Tech Community College campus.

She took to the sky right after our own Eric Stidman had the chance.

She was selected for being so active in our community.

The other VIP who took flight was Jennifer Isbell Scott.

She works with Vectren Energy.

Scott was selected for her passion of giving back to the community.