Lending a helping hand to those who serve

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help those fighting for our freedom overseas.
There is a military care package drive in Clinton, Indiana this weekend.
It's hosted by 500 Automotive and Packages from Home.
Packages from Home is a non-profit whose goal is to send care packages to deployed service members.
You can donate Friday and Saturday from noon until 5:00 p.m.
They are looking for items like small candies, baby wipes, hygiene products, notes, and drawings.
To learn more about Packages from Home, click here.
