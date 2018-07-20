Lending a helping hand to those who serve

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help those fighting for our freedom overseas.

There is a military care package drive in Clinton, Indiana this weekend.

It's hosted by 500 Automotive and Packages from Home.

Packages from Home is a non-profit whose goal is to send care packages to deployed service members.

You can donate Friday and Saturday from noon until 5:00 p.m.

They are looking for items like small candies, baby wipes, hygiene products, notes, and drawings.

