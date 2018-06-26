WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County prosecutors have filed charges against a couple accused of tying up a boy and a girl as a form of punishment.
Shannon Breaux and Ashley Stigers were charged Tuesday with two counts each of criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.
Related: Tippecanoe Co. court docs detail children tied up in neglect case
According to court documents, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the alleged abuse case on June 20. It involved two children under 14-years-old being tied up at a home on Warrior Drive in West Lafayette.
Prosecutors said a deputy went to the home, where he spotted a cloth-like restraint system in the living room. They said Stigers admitted Breaux placed both the boy and the girl in the device which worked by tying the victim's hands and feet behind their back, with their feet up to their neck. When they would move their feet, the device would choke them and cut off their ability to breathe.
Prosecutors claim Breaux would bind them up and leave them alone in the dark garage as a form of punishment. Investigators said Breaux admitted to using the restraint on the children, but he claims he did not do it as a form of punishment. Stigers told investigators she was there when it happened and claimed she tried to stop Breaux.
Breaux is due in court on Tuesday afternoon. WLFI will continue to follow this developing story online and on News 18.
Related Content
- Indiana couple charged after children allegedly tied up as punishment
- Indiana man allegedly claimed he worked for Pence security
- Daviess County man allegedly forces police standoff with children inside home, ends peacefully
- Terre Haute couple arrested for federal and state drug charges
- Dance Marathon raises money for children at Indiana hospital
- Indiana teacher charged with drug possession
- Parke County man facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase
- Horror film with local ties trends on Amazon
- Indianapolis ties criminal homicide record following murder on northeast side
- More companies end ties with NRA as pressure mounts