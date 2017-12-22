Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch Truck Raffle picks a winner

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a winner in the Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch Truck Raffle.

And that winner is Dr. Ronald Leach of Clay County.

Leach is now the owner of a Ram 1500 pick-up truck.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win were sold all across the state.

Leach says he bought the ticket to support the ranch and its mission to mentor and help kids.

Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Youth Ranch Project that's now under construction in Clay County.

They're building a permanent home for youth leadership camps.