wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 35°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 36°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch Truck Raffle picks a winner

We have a winner in the Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch Truck Raffle.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 4:07 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 5:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a winner in the Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch Truck Raffle.

Scroll for more content...

And that winner is Dr. Ronald Leach of Clay County.

Leach is now the owner of a Ram 1500 pick-up truck.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win were sold all across the state.

Leach says he bought the ticket to support the ranch and its mission to mentor and help kids.

Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Youth Ranch Project that's now under construction in Clay County.

They're building a permanent home for youth leadership camps.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It