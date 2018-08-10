Illinois town hosts 'Night Out on National Road'

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Marshall enjoyed a night out on Friday.
The community hosted it's 'Night Out on National Road' event.
Several groups helped put together the fun evening.
There were police, fire, and Army vehicles for families to explore.
They also had a pretty zoo for people to check out.
