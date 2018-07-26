Illinois State Police work to push highway safety

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Illinois State Police are working hard to promote driving safety.
That's with their Speed Awareness Campaign.
It's a state-wide initiative to let you know just how dangerous speeding can be.
The mission - prevent deaths, tragedies, and reduce injuries.
Police agencies from several districts in Illinois are involved.
Data shows the number of fatalities has risen over the years.
If you want to learn how you can spread the word, click here.
