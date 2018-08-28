ISU welcomes a record-breaking freshman class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute college says it's welcoming a record-breaking freshman class.

But we're not talking about the number coming in, we're talking about what they bring to the table.

Indiana State University says this is the highest performing class of incoming freshmen in school history,

The stats came down from the university on Tuesday.

They say new students have the highest SAT and GPA scores in the university's recorded history.

They're thrilled about that stat and say it bodes well for both the students and the university.

The school also released population numbers

There are more than 2,400 students starting their college careers at ISU.

The school has a total population of a little more than 13,000 students.