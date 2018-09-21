Clear

ISU students welcome more housing options as The Annex opens

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the apartment complex "The Annex" happened Friday afternoon.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 6:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University students have a new option for housing.

It's located on North 3rd Street in Terre Haute.

The president of The Annex group told News 10 they chose Terre Haute to give students more options.

