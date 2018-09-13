TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State Univerity fraternity is spending time supporting people in need.
Members of Pi Kappa Alpha are sleeping in a 'box city' at Dede Plaza on campus.
It's part of the Pikes for Change week-long philanthropy event.
They are raising money for the Bethany House's Christmas Shop.
They will buy gifts for families who might not be able to get anything special for Christmas.
Related Content
- ISU fraternity going homeless to help people in need
- ISU Earth Day event hopes to help the homeless
- Fraternities at ISU and all across America are changing their policies
- Local fraternity set to hold fundraiser to raise money for homeless shelter
- Indiana University: Norovirus sickens fraternity members
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day
- ISU holds public auction
- ISU hosts Earth Day events
- ISU Community Garden officially open
- ISU hosts campus blood drive
Scroll for more content...