ISU fraternity going homeless to help people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State Univerity fraternity is spending time supporting people in need.

Members of Pi Kappa Alpha are sleeping in a 'box city' at Dede Plaza on campus.

It's part of the Pikes for Change week-long philanthropy event.

They are raising money for the Bethany House's Christmas Shop.

They will buy gifts for families who might not be able to get anything special for Christmas.