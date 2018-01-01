ISP stays busy after round of winter weather

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather kept Indiana State Police busy on Friday.

They say the worst problems were along Interstate 70 between the 37 and the 45-mile markers in Putnam Counties.

State Road 59 was also closed for a while near Mansfield in Parke County while crews cleaned up a wreck.

Overall, the troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville post responded to 20 slide-offs, 13 property damage crashes, two minor injury crashes, and give disabled vehicles.

They say most of the crashes were related to speed in the icy conditions.