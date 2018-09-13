'Hidden in Plain Sight' gives parents an inside look at a teenager's bedroom

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A traveling exhibit stopped in Vermillion County on Thursday.
It's called 'Hidden in Plain Sight.'
Experts guide parents through a simulation with a mock bedroom.
It highlighted the many areas teenagers can hide drugs or alcohol.
Organizers say the exhibit is a way to help parents be proactive in protecting their children.
The Hamilton Center in Clinton hosted the exhibit.
