Harrison College to close all of their Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina locations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A college with a Terre Haute location has announced it is closing its doors.
News 10 has learned Harrison College will close all of their Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina locations.
That includes the Terre Haute campus on the city's east side.
According to a press release from school officials, the college has been educating for 116 years.
They plan to officially end their operations on Sunday.
