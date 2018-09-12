Halloween store moves into old Toys R' Us location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall-like weather is starting to settle into the Wabash Valley...so that may have you thinking about Halloween.

You can get a jump start on the spooky fun.

Halloween City just opened in Terre Haute.

You can find the store in the former Toys R' Us building near Honey Creek Mall.

From creepy clowns to fairytale princesses...there are all kinds of costumes and decorations.