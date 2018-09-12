TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall-like weather is starting to settle into the Wabash Valley...so that may have you thinking about Halloween.
You can get a jump start on the spooky fun.
Halloween City just opened in Terre Haute.
You can find the store in the former Toys R' Us building near Honey Creek Mall.
From creepy clowns to fairytale princesses...there are all kinds of costumes and decorations.
Related Content
- Halloween store moves into old Toys R' Us location
- Report: Toys 'R' Us considering closing US stores
- Lice cases increase during Halloween season
- Get paid for your Halloween candy
- 2018 Farmers' Almanac Locations
- Homicide victim's car located
- Dean's Party Mania offering lights for Halloween safety
- Police hand out candy instead of tickets for Halloween patrol
- New stores set to move into old Gander Mountian building
- Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us
Scroll for more content...