Greene County man charged with sex crimes against a five-year-old child

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is behind bars accused of several sex crime charges against a young child.

On Friday, police arrested 26-year-old Damian Richards of Bloomfield.

According to police, Richards has "multiple sexual contacts" with a five-year-old.

He was charged with three counts of child molesting and one count of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.