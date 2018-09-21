Gas station employee battered as overnight incident turns physical

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a battery was reported at a Terre Haute gas station.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, it happened around midnight at the Jiffy gas station at 25th Street and 8th Avenue.
Police say an employee of the gas station confronted a group of juveniles in the parking lot about an earlier incident.
Officials say it turned physical.
The Terre Haute Police Department says there were minor injuries, but nobody was hospitalized.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
