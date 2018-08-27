Fuddruckers appears to have closed Terre Haute location, no response from corporate offices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A south Terre Haute restaurant appears to have closed up shop.
News 10 received calls about Fuddruckers in Terre Haute being closed.
When we stopped by, we found a sign that said to check out other cities with Fuddruckers restaurants.
Their website also does not list a Terre Haute location.
We've reached out to their corporate officers for more information, but we haven't heard back at this time.
