Fuddruckers appears to have closed Terre Haute location, no response from corporate offices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A south Terre Haute restaurant appears to have closed up shop.

News 10 received calls about Fuddruckers in Terre Haute being closed.

When we stopped by, we found a sign that said to check out other cities with Fuddruckers restaurants.

Their website also does not list a Terre Haute location.

We've reached out to their corporate officers for more information, but we haven't heard back at this time.