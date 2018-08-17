Friday rain will result in limited parking for Terre Haute Air Show

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have important information to pass along.

We just got off the phone with the Terre Haute Air Show Committee.

Due to the heavy rainfall...general admission parking will be limited.

It will be first come first served.

This is all because the grass lots are currently unusable.

The air show committee is monitoring the situation and we are keeping in close contact with them.

In a statement from air show organizers, they say:

"The Airport received massive amounts of rain on Friday that has made much of our parking on grass unusable. Your air show committee has been forced to decide that we will have very limited General Admission Parking for the show. We will continue to assess the situation throughout the day. We are sorry to make these adjustments and will make every effort to accommodate everyone possible, but you are advised to arrive as early as possible to insure we can park you at the show.

Thank you for your understanding. We were very unlucky with the weather in the past 3 days and are trying to make the best of a bad situation."

We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.