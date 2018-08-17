Clear

Friday rain will result in limited parking for Terre Haute Air Show

Due to the heavy rainfall...general admission parking will be limited.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 6:04 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 6:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have important information to pass along.

We just got off the phone with the Terre Haute Air Show Committee.

Due to the heavy rainfall...general admission parking will be limited.

It will be first come first served.

This is all because the grass lots are currently unusable.

The air show committee is monitoring the situation and we are keeping in close contact with them.

In a statement from air show organizers, they say:

"The Airport received massive amounts of rain on Friday that has made much of our parking on grass unusable. Your air show committee has been forced to decide that we will have very limited General Admission Parking for the show. We will continue to assess the situation throughout the day. We are sorry to make these adjustments and will make every effort to accommodate everyone possible, but you are advised to arrive as early as possible to insure we can park you at the show.

Thank you for your understanding. We were very unlucky with the weather in the past 3 days and are trying to make the best of a bad situation."

We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Loogootee Library Donation

Image

Terre Haute Police Department receives new K9 Officer

Image

New motion filed on behalf of Frank Shahadey

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for stabbing

Image

Explosive devices found in southern Vigo County home

Image

Pet Saver Aug 17th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Students perspective on new consolidated school

Image

Air Show road closures, parking, events

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall